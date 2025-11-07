BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.8090, with a volume of 50918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.43 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,034,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 54.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 58.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightView by 225.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

