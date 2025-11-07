Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.530-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.9 million.

Alarm.com Trading Up 6.9%

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 98,557 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 533.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

