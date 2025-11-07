Evercore ISI Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $4.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660,475. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Industriel ET Commercial lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 197.8% during the third quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 1,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,926 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

