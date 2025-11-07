Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chemours Stock Down 0.4%

Chemours stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,008. Chemours has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 250,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,876 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $248,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 47,194.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 171,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

