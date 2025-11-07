Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.680-12.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 42.050-42.250 EPS.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.66. The company had a trading volume of 84,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,199. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,454.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,317.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,231.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $1,994,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $369,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
