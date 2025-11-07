Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 1.15%.Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 1,027,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 846,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 69.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,915,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 784,403 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 526.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,473,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.