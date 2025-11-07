B. Riley Comments on XPEL’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for XPEL in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2028 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,550. XPEL has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. XPEL has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 81.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in XPEL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

