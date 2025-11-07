Analysts Offer Predictions for XFOR FY2029 Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2029 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 581.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.50 price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 314,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,348. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Adam R. Craig bought 86,206 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 376,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

