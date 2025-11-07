Analysts Set Expectations for Moderna FY2027 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2028 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 4,889,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 143.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5,590.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 31.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

