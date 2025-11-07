Research Analysts Set Expectations for LRMR FY2029 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2029 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $376,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.