Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.1% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

