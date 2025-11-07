Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. 4,672,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 59.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,047,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 763,729 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 629,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

