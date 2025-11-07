Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.7530. 302,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,411,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Day One Biopharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $27,797.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,060. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16,774.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

