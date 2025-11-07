Figma (NYSE:FIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,723,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 11,318,122 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $45.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Figma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIG

Figma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Figma

In other Figma news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $458,867.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 937,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,158,411.60. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tyler Herb sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $150,916.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,610.79. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,230 shares of company stock worth $6,225,009. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,242,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.