Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,497,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,441 shares.The stock last traded at $15.7460 and had previously closed at $16.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%.Sotera Health’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $934,144,804.72. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $120,880,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $622,763,198.11. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,126,611 shares of company stock worth $304,273,888. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $79,126,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,037,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,377,000 after buying an additional 4,037,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,471,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,101,000 after buying an additional 1,561,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $9,607,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,020,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 699,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

