FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 34,423 shares.The stock last traded at $78.67 and had previously closed at $79.56.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.