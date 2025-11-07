Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Stock Down 13.2%

OLED stock traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 1,205,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,977. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 574,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,685,000 after acquiring an additional 222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Universal Display by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 598.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 602.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,028,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

