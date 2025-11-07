Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Universal Display Stock Down 13.2%
OLED stock traded down $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 1,205,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,977. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AI Trade Over? Datadog Results Say It’s Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.