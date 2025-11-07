WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $16.9490. 454,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,534,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth $1,148,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after buying an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

