ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $9.59. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

