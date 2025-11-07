Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 230,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 183,285 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Ping An Insurance Co. of China alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PNGAY

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.63 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 424.0%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.