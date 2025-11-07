Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 380,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8,195% from the previous session’s volume of 4,590 shares.The stock last traded at $14.2820 and had previously closed at $6.64.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 115.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.