International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $9.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $9.6701, with a volume of 48,463 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 11.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile



International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

