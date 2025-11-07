Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 83,479 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $28.96.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 2.5%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

