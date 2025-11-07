Traders Purchase Large Volume of Blue Owl Capital Put Options (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 31,766 put options on the company. This is an increase of 133% compared to the typical volume of 13,628 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 4,810,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $727.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

