Group 6 Metals (ASX:G6M) Insider Christopher (Chris) Ellis Buys 6,250,000 Shares

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Ellis purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$2,187,500.00.
Group 6 Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.23.
Group 6 Metals Company Profile
