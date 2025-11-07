WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$32,090.85 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 54,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$32,090.85.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WOTSO Property alerts:

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 82,776 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$48,589.51.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 95,416 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,295.44.

On Friday, October 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 38,233 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$22,748.64.

On Friday, September 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 10,452 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,062.16.

On Friday, September 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 17,317 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$10,563.37.

On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,577.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.

WOTSO Property Increases Dividend

About WOTSO Property

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 182.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from WOTSO Property’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. WOTSO Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.