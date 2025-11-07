WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases A$32,090.85 in Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 54,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$32,090.85.
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 82,776 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$48,589.51.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 95,416 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,295.44.
- On Friday, October 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 38,233 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$22,748.64.
- On Friday, September 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 10,452 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,062.16.
- On Friday, September 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 17,317 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$10,563.37.
- On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,577.00.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.
WOTSO Property Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.
WOTSO Property Increases Dividend
About WOTSO Property
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WOTSO Property
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.