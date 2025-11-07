Mykhailo Zhernov Acquires 5,585,298 Shares of European Lithium (ASX:EUR) Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Mykhailo Zhernov acquired 5,585,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$446,823.84.

European Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 44.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

European Lithium Company Profile

European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.

