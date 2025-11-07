Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires £141.10 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,055 per share, with a total value of £141.10.

Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,295 per share, for a total transaction of £145.90.

On Friday, September 5th, Nimesh Patel purchased 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,159 per share, with a total value of £143.18.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 140 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,905. 134,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,086. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,380 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,245. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,013.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,464.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirax-Sarco Engineering ( LON:SPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,800.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

