Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) CEO Sells $1,422,450.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) CEO Walter Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,422,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,725. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HCC stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $79.91. 405,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,067. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,791,000 after buying an additional 1,262,736 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,860,000 after buying an additional 825,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 646,799 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

