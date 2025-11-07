Insider Buying: Saturn Metals (ASX:STN) Insider Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Free Report) insider Brett Lambert bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$196,000.00.
Saturn Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 9.68.
Saturn Metals Company Profile
