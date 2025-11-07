Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

