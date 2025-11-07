Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prodigy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC now owns 254,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,386,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,283,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

