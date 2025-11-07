Nvwm LLC Buys 529 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $566.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

