Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee PowerCats had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 96.11%.The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:VEEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,112. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Twin Vee PowerCats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twin Vee PowerCats presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

