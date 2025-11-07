MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Announces Earnings Results

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $1.90, FiscalAI reports. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter worth $226,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

