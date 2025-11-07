United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) versus Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Financial Analysis

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of United Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 40.65% 18.83% 16.75% Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -556.47% -192.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $3.13 billion 6.17 $1.20 billion $26.39 16.98 Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.58 million ($43.48) -0.06

This table compares United Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $503.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given United Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. It also markets and sells Unituxin (dinutuximab) injection, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Remunity Pump, which contains a pump and separate controller for Remodulin. In addition, the company engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Nebulized Tyvaso, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as xenografts, which are development-stage organ products. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

