Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVMI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. Nova has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $361.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.02.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 51.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nova by 182.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

