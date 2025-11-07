Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

10x Genomics Stock Up 11.4%

TXG traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 3,751,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,177,000 after purchasing an additional 834,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 777.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,073,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 951,495 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $153,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

