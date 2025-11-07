Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EWTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $28,092.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,214 shares in the company, valued at $136,765.46. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $341,640. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
