Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at President Capital

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at President Capital from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. President Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 13.4%

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 2,925,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $917,290 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

