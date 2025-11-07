Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock traded down $23.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,770. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,789,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,088,000 after buying an additional 378,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,711,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.