Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SANA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 6.5%

SANA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 2,292,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.94. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $10,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,029 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,775 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 824,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.