Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.84.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $8.69 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,668. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Doximity has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,649.50. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,103.16. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 59.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 150.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.