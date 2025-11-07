Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAO William Schaupp Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) CAO William Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $569.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

