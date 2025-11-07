Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAO William Schaupp Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) CAO William Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $569.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

