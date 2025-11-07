Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6%

Tesla stock opened at $429.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

