Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.