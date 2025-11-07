Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.18.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

