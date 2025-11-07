Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.7 million-$300.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.1 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,309. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 217.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five9 has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $202,184.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,114.16. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $280,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,499.05. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,562,457 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 682.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

