Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 9.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.2450. 8,243,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,921,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The firm had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 455,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.