Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $42.4380, with a volume of 13626344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 137.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $8,246,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

